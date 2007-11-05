FCC Releases DTV-Transition-Workshop Agenda

The Federal Communications Commission Friday put out the agenda for its Thursday digital-TV-transition workshop.

The commission is planning a series of workshops as part of the DTV-education effort to help prepare viewers for the Feb. 17, 2009, transition to digital TV.

Thursday's session will focus on helping seniors -- one of the target populations for aid in making the switch.

With FCC chairman Kevin Martin and commissioner Jonathan Adelstein providing the bipartisan intro, the half-day workshop will feature demonstrations of analog-to-DTV converter boxes and input from groups including Meals on Wheels, the U.S. Administration on Aging, the Justice Department and representatives of retirement communities.

One issue yet to be resolved is how to make sure all nursing-home residents are taken care of. As currently constituted, they do not qualify individually for converter-box subsidy coupons handed out by the National Telecommunications & Information Administration because the coupons are being given out to individual households.