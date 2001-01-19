FCC releases children's programming review

The FCC says most commercial broadcasters are programming four hours of core children's shows weekly.

Referring to programming designed to meet educational needs of viewers 16 years of age and younger, the report on a three-year review of station's reports on their children's shows indicates half of all commercial stations air three to three and a half hours of educational shows weekly. But half of the broadcasters air twice that amount, including independents, religious boradcasters and UPN affiliates.

Core children's programming must be 30 minutes in length and air between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. - Richard Tedesco