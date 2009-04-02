FCC Releases April 8 Meeting Agenda

The FCC Wednesday released the agenda for its April 8 public meeting.

Acting FCC Chairman Micheal Copps' first meeting that won't be all about DTV will include teeing up several key issues.

The FCC will ask for help in coming up with the national broadband plan Congress has mandated it come up with within a year; propose improvements in collecting data on female and minority ownership; and lay the groundwork for the next video comptition report, which will attempt to combine several reports into one.

Copps has said he wants to build a record for improving minority and female ownership, which starts with good data on the current state of that ownership.

Copps has said he wanted to tee up the ownership issue for his successor, Julius Genachowsi, the choice of the Obama administration, which has made media diversity a priority issue.