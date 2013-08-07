FCC Rejects Long-Standing Petition to Deny KIRO Renewal

The FCC has rejected a petition to deny the

challenge to the license renewal of CBS affiliate KIRO Seattle from a viewer

unhappy with CBS' network news programming.

What essentially

amounted to a nuisance petition had been filed in 2006, but it was only on July

29 of last month that the Media Bureau ruled that there was no legal basis for

the complaint.

The petitioner had

complained that CBS News amounted to propaganda, and was biased and unfair.

The FCC in finally

denying the complaint pointed out that there was no federal law that requires

broadcasters to present contrasting viewpoints and that even if the assertions

about the newscast were true, there was no basis in law for granting the

petition or designating the license for hearing.

"While viewers

may disagree with a broadcaster's choice in programming, broadcasters are

afforded wide discretion in choosing their programming," the bureau said.

"[T]he Commission is generally prohibited from involving itself in the

content of specific programs or otherwise engaging in activities that might be

regarded as program censorship." The generally qualifier is necessary

because the FCC does involve itself in content when it cites a station for

indecency or profanity.

One thing that could

have held up the decision in this case, at least until 2011, is that while

there was no federal law, there was the FCC's Fairness Doctrine. That doctrine

required broadcasters to seek out opposing viewpoints on controversial issues.

It was essentially abandoned by the FCC as a policy back in 1987, but remained

technically still on the books until it was removed after former FCC

Commissioner Robert McDowell pointed out it was still an FCC rule. But that was

still almost two years ago.