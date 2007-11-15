FCC Rejects KLRT Challenge

The Federal Communications Commission Thursday denied a petition opposing the license renewal of KLRT-TV, a Clear Channel Communications-owned Fox affiliate in Little Rock, Ark.

A Little Rock viewer cited the station's airing of the Billboard Awards broadcasts, profanities from which had been found indecent by the commission, as well as pending complaints against That 70s Show.

But the FCC pointed out that after initially finding the profanities indecent, it later changed its ruling so that although the indecency and profanity finding stood, it would not hold them against the licensees at renewal time.

It also pointed out that since the That 70s Show complaints are still pending before the commission, Clear Channel agreed to toll the complaints. That is a deal by which the licensee agrees to give the FCC time beyond the normal statue of limitations to rule on the complaint. The FCC for its part will not hold up the renewal pending resolution of that complaint.

In denying to designate the license for hearing before an FCC judge, the commission also dismissed the viewer's complaint about alleged reporting lapses concerning its public file.