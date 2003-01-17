FCC rejects HDTV satellite carriage

At the moment, digital-only TV stations are not entitled to demand satellite-TV carriage, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday as it dismissed a

direct-broadcast satellite carriage request by WHDT-DT Stuart, Fla.

Satellite operators must carry all analog stations in a market or none, but

the FCC said DBS digital-carriage rules are still in the works.

EchoStar Communications Corp. has offered to carry WHDT in a downconverted

analog format, but the station insisted on high-definition.

Mandated HDTV carriage would have posed serious problems for EchoSstar

because HD transmissions eat enormous amounts of satellite capacity.

WHDT's downconverted signal is already carried by the local Adelphia

Communications Corp. cable system.