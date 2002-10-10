FCC rejects DirecTV takeover

The Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to deny EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s planned takeover of Hughes Electronics and its DirecTV

Inc. direct-broadcast satellite division, with chairman Michal Powell declaring

that approving the deal 'flies in the face of 30 years of communications

policy.'

Powell said the takeover would 'replace a vibrant, competitive market with

a regulated monopoly. . . At best, this merger would create a duopoly in areas

served by cable and at worst a monopoly in areas not serviced by cable.'

The deal will be referred to an administrative law judge if the companies

want to pursue it, but that will take months and put the deal past a Jan.

21 drop-dead date.

The Department of Justice is also leaning against the

deal, but it has not yet ruled.