FCC reinstates ownership exemption

The Federal Communications Commission Monday reinstated an exemption

shielding partial stakes in broadcast stations and cable systems from being

attributed toward minority shareholders' ownership tallies when another owner

controls more than one-half of the outstanding equity.

The so-called single-majority shareholder exemption was designed to protect

partial investments from counting toward limits on broadcast-audience reach and

multichannel-subscriber share.

The exemption was eliminated for cable in 1999 and for broadcasters earlier

this year.

In March, the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ordered the FCC to

either explain better why the cable exemption was eliminated or to reinstate it

as part of a larger decision ordering the FCC to rework the 30 percent limit on

a cable company's share of pay TV subscribers.

Monday's action -- technically a suspension of the earlier elimination -- was

meant to comply with the court order and to make broadcast policy consistent

with cable rules.

Democratic commissioner Michael Copps criticized the decision to reinstate

the broadcast exemption.

The court decision 'did not address any rules governing broadcast ownership

or attribution,' he said. 'No one would assert that broadcast stations and

cable-television systems have converged to the point that they are subject to

the same regulatory scheme.'