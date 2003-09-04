FCC to refreeze station transfers

At press time, the Federal Communications Commission was preparing a public

notice informing any would-be station buyers and sellers that it will

temporarily freeze station-transfer applications again until it can figure out

how to proceed in the wake of the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for

the Third Circuit’s stay of the new ownership rules.

FCC staffers were brainstorming Thursday to try to figure out what "we can

do, what we can't do and what we must do" about the agency’s brand-new

station-transfer-application forms.

The commission redid the forms to reflect the new ownership rules -- which

are now on hold -- and lifted the freeze on transfers of licenses and

construction permits two weeks ago with the publication of those forms in the

Federal Register.

After the FCC's June 2 vote to change ownership rules, the agency stopped

accepting new license applications until the new forms could be readied. The old

forms were declared unusable and online filing made mandatory.

But now, the old rules remain in force, and the new ones could be one year in

coming, if ever.