FCC Reform Hearing Scheduled for Next Week By Senate Commerce Committee

The Senate Commerce Committee has slated a hearing on FCC reform for next week.

The committee, headed by Jay Rockefeller (D-WVA), says it will hold a full committee hearing on Wednesday, April 22.

Communications Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-MA) had signaled the Senate's interest in an FCC reform hearing at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association convention two weeks ago.

No witness list has been released.

The FCC's management took some heavy criticism from congressional Democrats--and commission Democrats for that matter--under the former chairman, Kevin Martin. But beyond those criticisms of management style and openness, there has been some general talk about breaking down the regulatory "silos" and taking a more holistic approach to a communications industry that is converging.