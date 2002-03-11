FCC recruits execs for preparedness panel

Prompted by the Sept. 11 attacks, the Federal Communications Commission is

recruiting broadcast, cable and satellite-TV executives for an FCC advisory

committee to safeguard the reliability and security of electronic mass

communications during a terrorist attack or other catastrophe.

The committee will be modeled on the Network Reliability and Interoperability

Council the FCC established for the phone industry in 1992.

Corporate executives sit on the council and develop strategies to prevent

disruptions and make plans for disaster recovery.

Media trade groups have been asked to suggest prospective members. FCC

officials plan to announce the committee in a couple of weeks.