FCC recasts its Web site

The FCC Monday unveiled its redesigned web site at www.fcc.gov.

The new design is aimed at bringing consistent appearance and features to the roughly 2,000 web pages that have been created by the agency's various industry bureaus and offices.

Pages redesigned so far include the FCC's home page, the commissioners' sites, main pages for the Wireless Telecommunications, International, and Enforcement Bureaus and the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs.

FCC-wide topic pages also have been given a new look.

The remainder of the FCC web site will be switched to the new design in stages between now and the end of September. Expanded search functions also will be introduced. - Bill McConnell