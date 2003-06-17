FCC reauthorization vote delayed one week

The Senate Commerce Committee's vote to reauthorize the Federal

Communications Commission has been delayed one week until Thursday, June 26.

The panel is still going ahead with a Thursday, June 19, vote on legislation

to return the cap on broadcast-TV household reach to 35%.

The proposal to roll back the cap from the FCC's new 45% limit is expected to

be a lengthy session with at least a half-dozen other amendments including calls

to reimpose the ban on local broadcast-station/newspaper cross-ownership and

even to replace the household-reach cap with a set numerical limit.

The reauthorization bill, sponsored by committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), would

extend the time between FCC media-ownership reviews and clarify that the

commission has the authority to tighten ownership rules, as well as to relax them.