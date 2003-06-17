FCC reauthorization vote delayed one week
The Senate Commerce Committee's vote to reauthorize the Federal
Communications Commission has been delayed one week until Thursday, June 26.
The panel is still going ahead with a Thursday, June 19, vote on legislation
to return the cap on broadcast-TV household reach to 35%.
The proposal to roll back the cap from the FCC's new 45% limit is expected to
be a lengthy session with at least a half-dozen other amendments including calls
to reimpose the ban on local broadcast-station/newspaper cross-ownership and
even to replace the household-reach cap with a set numerical limit.
The reauthorization bill, sponsored by committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), would
extend the time between FCC media-ownership reviews and clarify that the
commission has the authority to tighten ownership rules, as well as to relax them.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.