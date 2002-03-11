FCC ready to propose cable-modem rules
The Federal Communications Commission is slated to propose rules for
cable-modem service this week.
The commissioners are expected to tentatively define cable-modem service as
an 'information service,' giving them the authority, but not the obligation, to
order cable companies to carry rival Internet-service
providers.
