FCC readies several cable-related rules

Although the cable industry is getting scant attention on Capitol Hill, the

Federal Communications Commission is giving the business a lot of scrutiny.

FCC chairman Michael Powell is reviewing the Media Bureau's proposed changes to the

industry's ownership limits and is expected to circulate it to fellow

commissioners for a vote soon.

Other cable issues that will be tackled shortly include plans for broadband-access

regulation, local municipalities' power to set basic rates in the wake of direct-broadcast satellite

growth, and broadcasters' carriage rights for digital signals.

"We're cooking with gas," Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree said during a National Show roundtable with other agency bureau chiefs.

Although the new cable cap was rumored in December to be 45% of multichannel

subscribers, Ferree would not address the specifics of his current ownership

plan or other proposals working their way to the surface.