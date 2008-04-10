FCC Reaches Consent Decrees with DTV Manufacturers

The Federal Communications Commission reached consent decrees with some major TV manufacturers resolving an investigation into their "possible violations" of the rules requiring those TVs to be adaptable to changes in the V-chip/ratings system.

Those companies -- which include LG Electronics, Philips Consumer Electronics and Sanyo -- agreed to pony up a total of $3.4 million and to: train employees; fix noncompliant TVs on the market; review and test their equipment; and report periodically to the FCC.

That came on the heels of $6 million in proposed fines against retailers for various rule violations.

Following are the companies and how much they "voluntarily contributed" to settle the complaints:

• LG: $1,700,000

• Philips: $450,000

• Sanyo: $375,000

• Vizio: $370,000

• Panasonic: $320,000

• Westinghouse Digital Electronics: $210,000

• Audiovox: $20,000