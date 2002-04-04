FCC queries more than 300 on DTV delays

The Federal Communications Commission this week issued more than 300 inquiries to TV stations seeking delays

of their May 1 deadline for launching digital-TV service. Larger groups receiving

inquiries included Benedek Broadcasting Corp., Granite Broadcasting Corp. and Duhamel Broadcasting Enterprises.

In all, 810 digital-TV-extension requests have been filed by stations with authorization or construction permits, and 476 extension requests have been granted.

Extensions are permitted for technical, legal or financial reasons, or

disasters.

Inquires are issued when applicants have not adequately demonstrated their

qualifications and the FCC wants additional information.

Letters to 22 stations were issued last week.