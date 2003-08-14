FCC puts EAS request on hold
Calling it premature, the Federal Communications Commission has dismissed a
request that it allow small cable systems (under 5,000 subscribers) to fulfill their
emergency-alert-system obligations by switching all of their channels to one
equipped to provide the alert, rather than having to equip all channels with the
alert.
The FCC, through its Media Security and Reliability Council, is currently
studying issues surrounding emergency alerts, and it advised equipment manufacturer
Lawson Associates, which sought the rulemaking, to submit comments on the MSRC’s
proposals after it votes at a November meeting and if and when the FCC issues
a notice of inquiry on those EAS proposals.
