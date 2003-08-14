FCC puts EAS request on hold

Calling it premature, the Federal Communications Commission has dismissed a

request that it allow small cable systems (under 5,000 subscribers) to fulfill their

emergency-alert-system obligations by switching all of their channels to one

equipped to provide the alert, rather than having to equip all channels with the

alert.

The FCC, through its Media Security and Reliability Council, is currently

studying issues surrounding emergency alerts, and it advised equipment manufacturer

Lawson Associates, which sought the rulemaking, to submit comments on the MSRC’s

proposals after it votes at a November meeting and if and when the FCC issues

a notice of inquiry on those EAS proposals.