FCC puts the `e' in file
Broadcast-ownership reports will soon be e-only.
Most broadcasters will no longer be permitted to submit paper versions of
ownership reports to the Federal Communications Commission after June 28.
Obligatory electronic filing was mandated by the agency's 1998 biennial
review.
Waivers will be issued on a case-by-case basis for owners with 'limited
resources,' the FCC said.
