FCC Proposes Yet More Kids TV Fines

The FCC has proposed fining three TV stations a total of $39,000 for violations of its children's TV reporting rules.

The commission has been reprimanding and fining numerous stations for similar violations as it works through a backlog of license renewals.

Media General stations WJWB(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., and KALB-Tv Alexandria, La., were hit with $14,000 and $15,000 proposed fines respectively.

KALB was cited for a five-yaer period in which reports of compliance with kids TV ad limits were missing from its public file, which the station said was a clerical error. WJWB was cited for a three-year period where its reporting was incomplete, which the station attributed to "confusion" over the applicability of the rules after it switched from ABC to The WB.

Finally, KLFY TV Lafayette, La., was fined $10,000 for some missing reports.

The FCC found all the violations, which the stations volunteered in their applications for license renewal, "willful and repeated." It has tended only to warn stations over what it decides are isolated incidents, but omissions of several years are likely to draw a fine, and inadvertence is generally no defense.

The stations now have to either pay the fines or tell the FCC why it thinks it shouldn't have to.