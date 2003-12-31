FCC Proposes Rules for Spectrum-Sharing Radios

The Federal Communications Commission is moving forward with plans to allow a new generation of wireless-communications devices that could share spectrum with existing services, including broadcast.

Tuesday the FCC proposed and sought comment on some technical parameters that would apply to so-called software-defined and cognitive radios. While the FCC hasn’t permitted the new equipment to operate in broadcast bands yet, the commission envisions new devices that shift from one band to another by altering internal software and by detecting interference with existing services and taking steps to avoid it. The radios are being examined as one solution to spectrum scarcity and the desire to use frequencies more efficiently.

Comments are due 75 days after the FCC’s proposals are published in the Federal Register.