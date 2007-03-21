FCC Proposes More Fines for Kids Rule Violations
The FCC has proposed another $26,000 in fines against TV stations-- in this case two Arkansas outlets owned by Clear Channel-- for what it called "willful and repeated" violations of commercial limits in children's programming and kids TV reporting violations.
The FCC proposed fining KLRT-TV Little Rock, Ark., $14,000 for a number of violations, including airing a Garfield commercial in a TV show containing the character, as well as misplacing and failing to file required documents regarding its children's programming. Garfield was a not allowed because the FCC limits commercials in kids TV shows to 10.5 minutes on weekends and 12.5 minutes during the week. The FCC counts the entire show as a commercial if it contains so-called host selling.
The commission proposed fining Clear Channel's KANS-TV Pine Bluff, Ark. for similar filing lapses, and for airing a Fruit Loops commercial in 2001 featuring Buzz Lightyear during a Buzz Lightyear show.
The FCC has proposed fines and official sanctions against a number of stations for kids TV rule violations in the past year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.