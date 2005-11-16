FCC Proposes Kids Fine for Louisiana TV

The FCC has proposed fining KPLC-TV Lake Charles, La., $10,000—the base amount—for "willful and repeated" violations of its rules requiring stations to make public their records concerning compliance with kids TV programming limits. But the FCC approved its license renewal anyway.

The station conceded it had failed to file the requisite papers from 1997 through 2000, when it discovered the omissions.

The FCC could have denied the renewal and designated it for hearing before an administrative law judge, or it could have shortened the license period, but decided that the station, on balance, had served the public interest and that the violations did not represent a "pattern of abuse."

The FCC has begun getting tough on stations that fail to keep their public files up to date, particularly when it comes to kids programming, but it has not held up any licenses.