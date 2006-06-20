FCC Proposes Disaster Readiness Checklist

The FCC has proposed that TV stations, associations, and other communications industry sectors get together to come up with a "Readiness Checklist" for disasters and other emergencies.

That was one of the recommendations of an independent panel charged by the FCC to come up with recommendations post-Katrina. The FCC is seeking input on implementing all the recommendations, which include better educating public safety officials about communications options and promoting an industry education campaign about the emergency alert system (EAS), including for non-English speaking and disabled communities.

The FCC has asked for comment from the industry on whether the Readiness Checklist should be the result of a "voluntary consensus" or rely "on other measures."