FCC Proposes Attempted DTV Coverage Fix

The FCC is proposing allowing broadcasters to use additional transmission technology to help fill in DTV coverage gaps highlighted by the Wilmington, NC, early analog switch.

Martin said the commission was proposing letting broadcasters use DTS (distributed transmission systems), which would allow them to use multiple towers with smaller coverage areas to reach their markets, saying that was in part driven by lessons learned in Wilmington.

Among those lessons was that viewers may be confused or cut off because coverage areas in digital can be much different from their analog counterparts.

Martin has told Congress that FCC engineers were working on ways to help broadcasters better replicate their analog coverage areas with the digital signal