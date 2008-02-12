FCC Proposes $8,000 Fine For Ads During Childrens Programming

The FCC has proposed fining WLAX-TV La Crosse, Wis., $8,000 for violating its limits on ads in children's television shows.

The FCC caps those ads at 10.5 minutes per hour on weekends and 12 minutes per hour on weekdays, but WLAX, in its request for a license renewal, admitted it had violated those limits four times. One overage was ten seconds, one was a minute, and the other two were program-length commercials.

The station argued that the overages were due to human error, but the FCC does not excuse such violations because they are inadvertent.