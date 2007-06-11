FCC Proposes $16,000 In Kids Fines

The FCC has proposed another $16,000 in total fines for TV stations that violated its kids TV rules.



The FCC limits advertising in kids shows to 10.5 minutes on weekends and 12 minutes on weekdays--and the commission has been cracking down on violations.





The biggest fine- was slapped on KRRT Kerryville, Texas for exceeding the FCC's limits on ads in kids TV shows on five occasions, including two program-length commercials. The station has been asked to paly $8,000.



The FCC also wants to fine Nexstar's KSFX-TV Springfield, Mo. and KJLT(TV) Wichita Falls, Texas for failing to keep the proper records of educational and informational kids programing in their public files and making failing to make information available to electronic program guides.



Paxson's WPXG Concord, N.H.was admonished, but not fined, for improper record keeping.





The FCC took no action against Tribune's KCPQ Tacoma, Wash. even though the station exceeded the ad limits four times. The FCC said the total of only 145 seconds for the four overages did not rise to the level of an official warning or fine.



All the violations were volunteered as part of the stations' applications for license renewal.



