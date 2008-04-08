FCC Proposes $10K Fine for KYW-TV Philadelphia
The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday proposed fining CBS-owned KYW-TV Philadelphia $10,000 for failing to put some records in its public files.
The station volunteered in its license-renewal application that it inadvertently failed to file several years' worth of reports detailing its children's-TV shows and the issues of public importance it had addressed in its programming.
KYW-TV said the omissions were human error and had been corrected, but the FCC's Media Bureau called the failure to put them there in the first place a willful and repeated violation and proposed the fine.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.