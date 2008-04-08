FCC Proposes $10K Fine for KYW-TV Philadelphia

The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday proposed fining CBS-owned KYW-TV Philadelphia $10,000 for failing to put some records in its public files.

The station volunteered in its license-renewal application that it inadvertently failed to file several years' worth of reports detailing its children's-TV shows and the issues of public importance it had addressed in its programming.

KYW-TV said the omissions were human error and had been corrected, but the FCC's Media Bureau called the failure to put them there in the first place a willful and repeated violation and proposed the fine.