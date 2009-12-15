FCC To Propose Ending Terrestrial Exemption

The FCC will circulate an order Wednesday proposing to end the terrestrial exemption, an FCC source confirms.



The FCC requires satellite-delivered programming owned by MSO's to be made available to competitors, but does not require the same access to terrestrially delivered programming per the so-called "terrestrial loophole."



Critics of the policy say it is a loophole that allows program distributors to withhold sports programming from competitors.



The FCC has been considering what to do, if anything, about the exemption for the past couple of years.