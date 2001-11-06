FCC probing anti-tobacco ads

The FCC is investigating whether broadcasters should be forbidden from airing anti-tobacco ads featuring a phone conversation between a teenager and a Lorillard Tobacco employee without company consent.

The Greensboro, N.C. company argues the ad violates an FCC ban on broadcasts containing recordings made without knowledge or permission of one of the parties. The spot, prepared by advocacy group American Legacy Foundation for TV and radio, features a caller identifying himself as a professional dog-walker and offers to sell Lorillard "quality dog urine" after finding that urea is an ingredient in cigarettes.

Lorillard also calls the ad "false and misleading" because dog urine is not an ingredient in cigarettes.

- Bill McConnell