FCC Prepares Fines For DTV Set Slip-Ups

The Federal Communications Commission last week signaled it was preparing to crack down on some digital-TV-equipment manufacturers and retailers for rule violations.

Included on the FCC's upcoming agenda were four Enforcement Bureau items teed up and targeting tech companies for allegedly failing to follow FCC rules on DTV equipment manufacture, distribution and labeling.

According to the agenda, the commission will consider fines against nine manufacturers for failing to build digital TVs that work sufficiently well with the V-chip/TV ratings system, as required by FCC rules. Among others, it will also consider fines against 14 consumer electronics retailers for violating the FCC's requirements that they label analog-only TVs as such.