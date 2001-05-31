FCC postpones pole pricing

Pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court next year, the FCC is delaying reconsideration of a pole attachment pricing formula for cable operators offering Internet services the application of the price cap to wireless telecom providers. With its price formula in effect at least until the court's ruling, the FCC May 25 also rejected Alabama Powers bid to raised annual per pole rates for cable Internet providers from $7.47 to $38.81.

- Bill McConnell