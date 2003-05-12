FCC plan would set new voice counts

Four separately owned commercial stations must remain in a market

post-combination in order to establish a TV duopoly under a plan submitted to

Federal Communications Commission members Monday, said a source following the

commission's drive to rewrite broadcast-ownership rules.

Currently, duopolies are permitted only in markets where eight separately

owned stations would remain.

Combos comprising a market's four top-rated stations would continue to be

prohibited. The new voice test would effectively permit duopolies in top-100

markets, it is believed.

To establish local broadcast/newspaper combos, six TV voices must remain

under the plan. At press time, it was uncertain whether noncommercial stations

would be included in the voice test for newspaper combos.

The five FCC commissioners will use the recommendations as the base of

negotiations for their vote on the final rule, scheduled for June

2.