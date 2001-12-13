FCC paves way for 52-59

Interactive TV would be among the new services allowed on spectrum now used

for TV channels 52-59, according to frequency reallocation rules approved by the

FCC Wednesday.

Like today's TV channels, the new frequencies would be sliced into 6 mHz

allotments.

'Several broadcasters have expressed interest' in launching new services on

the band, said Bruce Franca, acting chief of the FCC Office of Engineering and

Technology. The reallocation rules were approved along with measures giving

broadcasters operating or holding allotments on channels 52-59 permission to

negotiate buyouts from new users expected to bid on the spectrum.

Broadcasters that give up digital allotments there would be required to

switch their remaining analog channel to digital in 2002 to meet requirements of

the DTV transition.

Those broadcasters and operators of analog operators that also give up that

portion of the band would be entitled to demand cable carriage when they are

left with a sole, digital signal.

Under the reallocation, which will also permits fixed and mobile wireless

services, the spectrum will be divided into three 12-megahertz blocks.

Two of the blocks will be sold to 12 bidders in six geographic regions of the

country. The third block will be divvied into licenses covering 734 metro and

rural areas.

The buyouts, similar to deals permitted previously for broadcasters on

channels 60-69, are necessary for the quick rollout of new communications services, the FCC says.