FCC Oversight Hearing Rescheduled

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Telecommunications Subcommittee has rescheduled its canceled February 15 FCC oversight hearing for March 14, according to an FCC source.



The Senate Commerce Committee has already held its first FCC oversight hearing under Democratic leaders , and the commissioners have already responded to a series of pre-hearing questions from House Energy & Commerce and Telecommunications Subcommittee chairs John Dingell (D-Mich.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.)



During the hearing, expect the issues of program access (including sports programming), network neutrality , and the Sirius/XM merger proposal to be on the agenda.



A House Energy & Commerce Committee spokeswoman had not returned a call at press time.

