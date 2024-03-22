FCC Orders Mission To Sell WPIX New York, Fines Nexstar $1.2 Million

The Federal Communications Commission has ordered Mission Broadcasting to sell WPIX New York and fined Nexstar Media Group more than $1.2 million because Nexstar has taken de facto control of the station in violation of agency rules.

The agency also ordered Mission to pay a forfeiture of $612,395 for rules violations.

“We find that Mission and Nexstar have committed apparent willful and repeated violations,” the FCC said.

Nexstar said it intends to dispute the ruling “vigorously.”

Nexstar, which has a financial interest in Mission, operates WPIX under a series of management agreements. The FCC said that because Nexstar programs the stations and collects its advertising and distribution revenue, it controls the station without approval. The arrangement also puts Nexstar over the 39% station ownership cap, which is why Nexstar opted to divest WPIX and WGN Chicago after buying Tribune Media in 2019.

Mission has 12 months to either sell the station to an independent party or to Nexstar. If it sells to Nexstar, Nexstar must divest stations to get under the ownership cap, the FCC said.

“We are extremely disappointed in today’s action by the Federal Communication Commission regarding our relationship with WPIX-TV and we intend to dispute it vigorously,” said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook.

“We believe the FCC has been misled by the often distracting noise in the media ecosphere and that it has completely misjudged the facts,” Sook said.

Sook said Nextar has complied with FCC regulations since Mission acquired WPIX in 2020. Nexstar divested WPIX after acquiring its parent company Tribune Broadcasting. Nexstar sold an option to buy the station to E.W. Scripps Co., and Mission later acquired the option.

Mission is the licensee for 29 full-power TV stations in 26 markets, and all of the stations are operated by or in conjunction with Nexstar through various agreements.

“Nexstar believes that joint operating, shared service, and local marketing agreements like those in which it is engaged are vitally important to maintain a competitive media marketplace and to enable broadcasters to continue investing in local news, investigative journalism, and other services that they uniquely provide to the communities in which they are located,” Sook said.

The FCC determined that "the Parties’ actions before, during, and after Mission’s acquisition of WPIX (the Acquisition) apparently resulted in Nexstar taking de facto control of WPIX, resulting in Nexstar and Mission violating section 310(d) of the Act through an unauthorized transfer of control. In addition, Nexstar apparently violated the ownership restrictions in section 73.3555(e) of the Rules by obtaining undisclosed cognizable attributable interests in WPIX without Commission authorization."

Commissioner Brendan Carr, in a concurring statement, noted that the FCC apparently uncovered information about Nexstar and Mission that wasn't known when the agency approved of Mission's buying WPIX. “Those FCC allegations will require careful review,” Carr said. “But it is concerning to me that the FCC cites as evidence of control those features of the relationship that the FCC previously signed off on. We need to be careful that we do not undermine reasonable reliance on prior FCC decisions.”