FCC ordered to move on applications

Federal judges have ordered the Federal Communications Commission to explain by Nov. 14 why it has not acted on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s pending applications to buy 14 TV stations.

In a request last month for court-ordered action, Sinclair accused the FCC of

improperly stalling company applications to buy the stations. Some of the deals

have been pending for three years.

The applications are opposed by the Rainbow/PUSH coalition, which charged

that the deals should be rejected unless Sinclair unwinds local marketing

agreements it controls in other markets with Glencairn Inc., led by

African-American broadcaster Eddie Edwards.

Rainbow/PUSH said Glencairn is a front established by Sinclair to evade local

ownership limits.