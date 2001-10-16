FCC ordered to move on applications
Federal judges have ordered the Federal Communications Commission to explain by Nov. 14 why it has not acted on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s pending applications to buy 14 TV stations.
In a request last month for court-ordered action, Sinclair accused the FCC of
improperly stalling company applications to buy the stations. Some of the deals
have been pending for three years.
The applications are opposed by the Rainbow/PUSH coalition, which charged
that the deals should be rejected unless Sinclair unwinds local marketing
agreements it controls in other markets with Glencairn Inc., led by
African-American broadcaster Eddie Edwards.
Rainbow/PUSH said Glencairn is a front established by Sinclair to evade local
ownership limits.
