FCC Opens CommentsOn NCTA USF Proposal

The FCC has issued a

request for comment on the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association's proposal to reform the Universal Service Fund by creating a

two-tiered process to determine where there is effective competition that would

reduce or eliminate support payments.

In a notice issued

Wednesday, the FCC gave commenters until Jan. 22 to weigh in on NCTA's

proposal.

Calling it a

"modest first step" on the road to Universal Service Reform, the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association on Nov. 5 told the FCC it

knows how the FCC can save the government up to $2 billion, freeing it up to

help underwrite ubiquitous broadband deployment.

In a petition for

rulemaking, NCTA said that sum can be recovered by no longer providing subsidies

to phone companies in rural areas where competition exists from new entrants,

like cable companies for example.

NCTA argues that the

subsidy, which was meant to support service where no other was available, no

longer reflects a marketplace in which consumers can choose cable voice service

in much of the country.

NCTA includes a

study it says shows where the FCC is providing billions in subsidies to phone

companies where they have unsubsidized competitors.

NCTA wants a

two-step process. First, it wants a petition--a cable company for example--to

be allowed to demonstrate that an unsubsidized wireline competitor serves more

than 75% of customers in a given area, or that the state has found

"sufficient competition" to deregulate retail rates charged by

incumbent carriers. If that threshold was met, the FCC would require the USF

recipient to demonstrate the minimum support necessary to serve the

noncompetitive portions of the service area.

The cable trade

group argues that before the fund can be extended to underwrite broadband as

well as phone service the FCC must first "control the size of the existing

mechanisms."

The FCC's Wireline

Competition Bureau wants to hear more.