FCC Okays Journal Request for Green Bay Duopoly Waiver

The FCC has granted Journal Broadcasting a failing station

waiver of its duopoly rule so the broadcasters can buy independent WACY-TV

Appleton, Wis., which is licensed to the same market (Green Bay) as Journal's

WGBA.

Journal has already been providing all of WACY's programming

under a grandfathered local marketing agreement -- dating back almost two

decades -- and argued in seeking the license transfer.

Ordinarily, since Journal's purchase of WACY would not leave

eight independently-owned stations in the Green Bay market, it would be

prevented from owning both stations. But the FCC also has a waiver for

so-called "failed stations," which are stations that are either dark

or in financial straits (bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings) or that it

concludes would be without the financial help of a new owner.

The FCC concludes in approving the license transfer that

Journal has demonstrated that the then-bankrupt WACY was a failed station

before the LMA and that it was restored to service "only through the

financial assistance and operational efficiencies generated by the LMA. As a

result, both WACY-TV and WGBA-TV have been able to produce and broadcast

programming that furthers the public interest."

While in other circumstances, the failing station waiver

relates to the condition of the station when the transfer application is filed,

in the case of the purchase by a buyer who has been operating a second station

pursuant to a grandfathered LMA, the showing "may be based on circumstances

existing just prior to the parties entering into the LMA," not the

circumstances prior to the filing of the application.