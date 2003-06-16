FCC offers Web resource for kids' media needs
Parents seeking a little help deciphering TV ratings or figuring out how
much kids' programming their local stations are required to air can find out at
the Federal Communications Commission's new "Parent's Place" Web page.
The site, www.fcc.gov/parents, also gives advice on using electronic program
guides to block TV channels and explains government obscenity/indecency rules.
Telephone-related issues are also tackled such as tips on preventing children
from running up huge telephone bills with calls to 900 numbers.
The page has been a priority of FCC commissioner Kathleen Abernathy, who has
run a version of the parent's page on her official Web site.
"As a parent myself, I know the concerns of caregivers facing the end of
school, when the children will have much more unstructured time on their hands,"
she said. "Parent's Place is an excellent resource to find out how to ensure
that children take advantage of the many benefits of the telecom marketplace
without being exposed to inappropriate or undesirable
elements."
