FCC offers Web resource for kids' media needs

Parents seeking a little help deciphering TV ratings or figuring out how

much kids' programming their local stations are required to air can find out at

the Federal Communications Commission's new "Parent's Place" Web page.

The site, www.fcc.gov/parents, also gives advice on using electronic program

guides to block TV channels and explains government obscenity/indecency rules.

Telephone-related issues are also tackled such as tips on preventing children

from running up huge telephone bills with calls to 900 numbers.

The page has been a priority of FCC commissioner Kathleen Abernathy, who has

run a version of the parent's page on her official Web site.

"As a parent myself, I know the concerns of caregivers facing the end of

school, when the children will have much more unstructured time on their hands,"

she said. "Parent's Place is an excellent resource to find out how to ensure

that children take advantage of the many benefits of the telecom marketplace

without being exposed to inappropriate or undesirable

elements."