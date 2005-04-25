FCC Not Doing 'Decent' Job, Says Poll

The Federal Communications Commission is doing a poor job of enforcing anti-indecency standards on TV, said more than one-half of adults polled on behalf of industry watchdog Morality in Media.



Harris Interactive, in a national telephone poll, asked 1,001 Americans ages 18 and over whether the FCC is doing a good job or a poor job of maintaining community standards of decency on broadcast TV, particularly during the evening hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Respondents were also told the FCC has a rule prohibiting indecency on broadcast TV between 6 o'clock in the morning and 10 o'clock at night and that indecency is defined as "any content, which depicts or describes sexual or excretory activities or organs in a patently offensive manner when measured by contemporary community standards."

According to the poll, 53% responded that the the FCC was doing either a very poor job (33%) or somewhat poor job (20%). 41% said the FCC was doing either a very good job (15%) or somewhat good job (26%). The poll was conducted from April 1st through 4th, 2005 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

The poll results are "another indication the FCC is not fulfilling its statutory responsibility to curb indecency on broadcast TV." Robert W. Peters, president of Morality in Media.

