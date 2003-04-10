FCC: Noncoms need not apply

In an attempt to get moving on auctions of hundreds of new FM licenses, the

Federal Communications Commission ruled Thursday that noncommercial broadcasters

can't apply for channels outside of spectrum reserved for educational stations

if commercial broadcasters also seek allotments on those frequencies.

If the decision withstands possible court challenges, the ruling will finally

allow the FCC to move forward with planned auctions of FM stations, as well as

sales for low-power TV and translator permits.

Uncertainty over dealing with competing applications between commercial

broadcasters, which must resolve competing applications through auctions, and

noncommercial broadcasters has stalled the addition of new stations to the dial

since July 2001, when federal judges struck down rules requiring noncommercial

applicants to bid on spectrum located outside of reserved bands if commercial

operators also wanted the channels.

The FCC noted, however, that it will increase opportunities for reserving FM

and TV channels for noncommercial users.

Regarding the AM dial, the agency also said it would allow engineering solutions

between competing applicants.