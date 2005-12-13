FCC Nominations Sent Straight to Floor

Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) has bypassed a Senate Commerce Committee vote on the nominations of Deborah Tate and Michael Copps to the FCC.

He asked for and got unanimous consent Tuesday to "discharge" the nominations from the commitee and place their vote on the full Senate calendar.

That means they could get a full floor vote, and almost certain confirmation, as early as Wednesday.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), who requested the move, had said earlier in the day, following their nomination hearing, that he would try to bring them to a floor vote before the holiday recess.

The committee had then announced its vote on the nominations would be Thursday, but that is now moot.

Tate is taking the unfilled term of former FCC Chairman Michael Powell (throught 2007), while Copps is getting a second term.