FCC: No envelopes, please

In the wake of numerous mailings containing anthrax in the United States, the

Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that it will not accept

documents enclosed in envelopes.

Document filers and messengers delivering paper communications to the agency

will be asked to dispose of envelopes in a receptacle outside of its Washington,

D.C., headquarters. Mail and packages delivered to the agency will be opened at

an off-site location.

Filers requesting confidential treatment of their documents must have

materials placed in commission-provided envelopes. The FCC also reminded filers

that they have the option of submitting documents

electronically.