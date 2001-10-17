FCC: No envelopes, please
In the wake of numerous mailings containing anthrax in the United States, the
Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that it will not accept
documents enclosed in envelopes.
Document filers and messengers delivering paper communications to the agency
will be asked to dispose of envelopes in a receptacle outside of its Washington,
D.C., headquarters. Mail and packages delivered to the agency will be opened at
an off-site location.
Filers requesting confidential treatment of their documents must have
materials placed in commission-provided envelopes. The FCC also reminded filers
that they have the option of submitting documents
electronically.
