FCC needs Post financial proof

Fox Television Stations must provide more financial information to convince the FCC that survival of the New York Post will be endangered if the companies' parent News Corp. isn't able to keep the newspaper when Fox acquires a second New York City TV station.

Fox is asking the FCC to extend a waiver allowing News Corp. to violate the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership ban when WWOR-TV is added to its New York stable. WWOR is being acquired as part of Fox's purchase of the Chris-Craft station group. The merger requires FCC approval. Fox must provided detailed information on the Post's finances by April 18. - Bill McConnell