FCC Names Spectrum, First Amendment Scholar

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has named new staffers in a couple of key bureaus, as well as the FCC's first "distinguished scholar in residence" who will deal with spectrum and First Amendment issues.

New chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau will be Joel Gurin, who was most recently acting president of NARSAD, the Brain and Behavior Research Fund.

Named chief of the Office of Workplace Diversity is Thomas Wyatt, who was most recently deputy chief of the Consumer and Public Affairs Bureau.

Named to the new post of distinguished scholar in residence is Suart Benjamin, on leave from Duke Law where he specializes in telecommunications law. He is also former clerk to Supreme Court Justice David Souter.

He will be dealing with long-term strategy as well as the First Amendment and spectrum issues.