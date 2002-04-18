FCC names small-biz bigwig
Carolyn Fleming Tuesday was named acting director of the Federal
Communications Commission's Office of Communication Business Opportunities.
The OCBO promotes ownership and employment of women, minorities and small -business operators in broadcasting and telecommunications.
Previously, she was the OCBO's acting deputy directorm and she has been a staffer in
the Cable Services Bureau's consumer-protection and competition division.
She replaces Marlene H. Dortch, who has been acting director since June and who became FCC secretary this week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.