FCC names small-biz bigwig

Carolyn Fleming Tuesday was named acting director of the Federal

Communications Commission's Office of Communication Business Opportunities.

The OCBO promotes ownership and employment of women, minorities and small -business operators in broadcasting and telecommunications.

Previously, she was the OCBO's acting deputy directorm and she has been a staffer in

the Cable Services Bureau's consumer-protection and competition division.

She replaces Marlene H. Dortch, who has been acting director since June and who became FCC secretary this week.