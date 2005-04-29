FCC Names New Decency Enforcer

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin Friday named Kris Monteith as his point person overseeing the agency's crackdown on broadcast indecency.

As chief of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau, she also will be charged with investigating alleged violations of rules governing broadcast tower operations, broadcast and cable signal interference and Emergency Alert System compliance.

In addition to media issues, the bureau also handles enforcement of telephone competition and consumer telemarketing protections.

Monteith previously was a deputy bureau chief in the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau. She replaces David Solomon, who is leaving the commission May 10 to join law firm Wilkinson, Barker & Knauer.